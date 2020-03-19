OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSavings Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 485 ($6.38).

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 178.40 ($2.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $933.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 393.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 386.91. OneSavings Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 275.80 ($3.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 461 ($6.06).

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.