Open Trading Network Price Tops $0.0045 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $9,180.04 and approximately $145.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z and YoBit. Over the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.02506846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00198384 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 70.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bit-Z and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.