Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for NCR in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NCR stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. NCR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,420,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,761,000 after buying an additional 269,918 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NCR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,060,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,944,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NCR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,394,000 after buying an additional 142,524 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,366,000 after buying an additional 756,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in NCR by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after buying an additional 1,400,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

