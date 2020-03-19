Opus Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Opus has a market cap of $217,815.94 and $20.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Opus has traded 64.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.02516699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194222 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

