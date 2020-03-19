Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 3.5% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.22% of Oracle worth $2,068,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.95.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,784,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,965,482. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.