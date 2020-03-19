Orbs Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.19 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $20.44 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.02540916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00198361 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00036523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 73.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,050,295,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.