Orchid Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.15 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Orchid has a market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.04169860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00068184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039123 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016225 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003817 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.