O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Cut to $360.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Nomura from $405.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Stephens decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.81.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.21. 15,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.78 and its 200-day moving average is $413.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $274.94 and a 52 week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

