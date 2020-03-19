Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $770,243.89 and $1.54 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000198 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

