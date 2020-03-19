Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,315,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.14. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

