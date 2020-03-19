Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIDS. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Sunday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

KIDS stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.88 million, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

