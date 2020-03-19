Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,650,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,327 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

