Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.38% and a negative net margin of 142.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 6,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,683. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.51 million and a P/E ratio of -6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, Director Sriram Venkataraman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,426,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

