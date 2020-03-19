Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) PT Set at €30.00 by Independent Research

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OSR. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.79 ($42.78).

Shares of Osram Licht stock traded down €4.80 ($5.58) during trading on Thursday, reaching €22.20 ($25.81). 622,012 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.28. Osram Licht has a 52-week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 52-week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

