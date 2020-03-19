OST (OST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $289,421.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit and Binance. In the last seven days, OST has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $289,421.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.02516699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194222 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OST

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,003,525 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official website is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

