Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.85%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 434,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 217,660 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

