Ovintiv (OVV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

3/16/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ovintiv Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company holds principal assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada. Ovintiv Inc., formerly known as Encana Corporation, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

3/13/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/9/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/24/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EnCana Corporation is one of the world’s largest independent natural gas producers and gas storage operators. “

2/4/2020 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EnCana Corporation is one of the world’s largest independent natural gas producers and gas storage operators. “

1/30/2020 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $32.50 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.50 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $753.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.16. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.50%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In related news, President Michael Gerard Mcallister purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $33,592.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Insiders have bought a total of 144,490 shares of company stock worth $1,026,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

