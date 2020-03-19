OWNDATA Reaches Market Cap of $428,706.12 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $428,706.12 and $17,810.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004430 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00371170 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001012 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016376 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002446 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005185 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

