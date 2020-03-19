Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 16,653 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Patterson Companies worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

PDCO stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

