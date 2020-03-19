Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $140.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.10 and a 200 day moving average of $219.28. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $135.41 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

