Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,361 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.37% of Triple-S Management worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after buying an additional 310,154 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 1,200.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 317,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 292,874 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 117.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 34.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Triple-S Management stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $320.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.63. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.35 million. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

