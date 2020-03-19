Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,853 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Saul Centers worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 57.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

In related news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.02. Saul Centers Inc has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

BFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.