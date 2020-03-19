Oxford Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 529.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $45.24 on Thursday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.85%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

