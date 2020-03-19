Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

