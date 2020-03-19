Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWW. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 749,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,732,000 after purchasing an additional 583,333 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 325,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 146,769 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 295,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 59,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $28.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

