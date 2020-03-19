Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 32,267 Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

