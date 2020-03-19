Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 19,030 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,030 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.17% of HeadHunter Group worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 604.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 200,752 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,036,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 127,802 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HHR opened at $12.86 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

HHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

