Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 71,805 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,805 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHE. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $698.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from to in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

