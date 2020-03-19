Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 89,203 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89,203 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.39% of Chuy’s worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 603.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

In other news, Director Randall M. Dewitt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,554.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.49. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $29.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.46%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

