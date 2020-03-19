Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beigene by 42.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beigene by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Beigene by 88.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Beigene alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BGNE opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.98. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.