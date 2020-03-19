Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXFD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 197,364 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 812,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 769,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 382,035 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXFD traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,245. The company has a market cap of $246.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

