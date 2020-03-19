Oxford Industries (OXM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OXM stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $604.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

