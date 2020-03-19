Oxycoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Oxycoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. Oxycoin has a total market cap of $66,440.87 and $6.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.