P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $60.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTSI traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080. The stock has a market cap of $146.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.88. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

