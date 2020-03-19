PAC Global Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, PAC Global has traded up 77.5% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $1.49 million and $8,310.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007036 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 67.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Graviex, YoBit, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, P2PB2B and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.