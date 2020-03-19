PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.82% of PACCAR worth $224,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,468. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

