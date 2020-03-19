PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 135,329 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 579,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Shares of PCAR opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

