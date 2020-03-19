Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Pacific City Financial reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pacific City Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCB opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Pacific City Financial has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Don Rhee acquired 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $92,201.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 64.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pacific City Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $905,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific City Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

