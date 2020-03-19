Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Announces Earnings Results

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pagerduty stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Pagerduty has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,306,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,687,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,457,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,588.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.