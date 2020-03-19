Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,906. Pagerduty has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,306,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,687,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,457,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,683 shares of company stock worth $1,356,588 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $157,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $226,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $30,808,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $236,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.