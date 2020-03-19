Pakcoin (PAK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 66.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $93,961.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pakcoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pakcoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.