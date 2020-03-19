Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pan American Silver from C$38.50 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of PAAS traded up C$0.68 on Thursday, reaching C$19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.00. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$13.83 and a 12-month high of C$34.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Alun Robert Doyle sold 2,576 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,811 shares in the company, valued at C$2,004,330. Also, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 15,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$495,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,892 shares in the company, valued at C$2,801,436.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.