Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

