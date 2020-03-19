Paragon (PRG) Market Cap Hits $180,269.42

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Paragon token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Tidex. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded down 28% against the dollar. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $180,269.42 and $14.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.02516852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00193700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,196 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Livecoin, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

