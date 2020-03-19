Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Set at C$2.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) has been given a C$2.00 target price by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on POU. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

TSE POU traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.00. 462,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,488. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$9.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.94.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$161,165.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$345,209.37. Insiders have purchased 15,200 shares of company stock worth $31,264 in the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

