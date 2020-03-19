ParkinGo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 59.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $844,458.98 and approximately $191.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00034105 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00100636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,516.11 or 1.00649901 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00001011 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00077309 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

