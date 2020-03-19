Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Sold by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 22,138 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 186,645 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,262,000 after acquiring an additional 81,361 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $81,933,000 after acquiring an additional 430,353 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,680,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,487 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 176,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,258,118. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.95.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

