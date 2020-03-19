Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.36.

Shares of PE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,055,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,942. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

