Partner Communications (PTNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $534.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Partner Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.