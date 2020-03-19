Patrick F. Coveney Purchases 450,000 Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) insider Patrick F. Coveney acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £472,500 ($621,546.96).

LON GNC opened at GBX 127.12 ($1.67) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $596.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42. Greencore Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 151.75 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNC shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 252.86 ($3.33).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.